‘Flintstone House’ Owner Sued By California Town That Calls It A Nuisance, Neighbors Have Complained For Years

Yabba Dabba Don't.

A California town has sued the owners of the so-called “Flintstone House,” saying that the house, as well as the sculptures and other artwork that adorn the strange structure, are an “eyesore” and “out of keeping with community standards,” KFSN-TV (Fresno) is reporting.

The House

As The Wave reported back in 2006, the house was built in the ’70s, using a concrete-spraying process that, at the time, was considered an architectural innovation. Described by KFSN as “bulbous,” the house actually bears little resemblance to the home Fred and Wilma Flintstone occupied on the show, other than being made of rock. Nevertheless, townsfolk gave the house the moniker, and not affectionately.

By the ’80s, the house had fallen on hard times, suffering water damage, structural damage, and other blights. Australian architect B.H. “Danny” Daniller was brought in to affect repairs, even as neighbors were hoping that the house’s owners would just let it rot.

“Many of the neighbors thought it was an eyesore. I think they were disappointed when I repaired it and it got sold again.”

The house changed hands a couple of times again, and at one time was rumored to have been eyed by none other than O.J. Simpson, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

What gives other neighbors the right to control whether you can or can’t have awesome dinosaur statues on your own property in your backyard? https://t.co/LhLq1nhwDg — Kim-Mai Cutler (@kimmaicutler) March 16, 2019

Enter Florence Fang

Fang bought the house in 2017. Rather than tone down the house into something less of a nuisance to her neighbors, she instead took the Flintstones theme and ran with it. She gave the house a fresh coat of orange and purple paint. She began installing sculptures of dinosaurs and Flintstones characters, a sign reading “Yabba Dabba Doo,” as well as non Flintstones-related accouterments such as a a staircase, parking strip, and deck — all allegedly without permits or review by city authorities.

In October 2018, code enforcers came calling, and they stuck Fang with a lengthy list of code violations, the most egregious of which was a general complaint that the house is “a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards.”

City officials told Fang to take down the decorations and additions. Fang did not.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough decided that they had collectively had enough, and filed a lawsuit against Fang, seeking a court to compel her to bring the house up to code. Her grandson, Sean Fang, says the family has no intention of doing so, and that they intend to fight the lawsuit in court.