Paris Jackson Reportedly Resting At Home After Being Hospitalized For Alleged Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson is reportedly back home and resting after being hospitalized for what was reported to be a suicide attempt, a claim that the daughter of Michael Jackson vehemently denied.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Jackson was taken to the hospital after attempting suicide in her home. The report noted that she was placed on a 5150 hold, which can be used by medical professionals to hold a person in the hospital for evaluation if they are considered a threat to themselves or others.

As People magazine reported, Jackson is now back home and doing fine.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told the magazine.

The source did not seem to confirm or deny reports that Paris Jackson had attempted suicide, noting that she was brought to the hospital after an “accident.”

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” says the source. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

The 20-year-old Jackson took to Twitter to vehemently deny reports, calling TMZ “f***ing liars” for the report that she had attempted suicide. But TMZ has not backed off its reporting, and other news outlets confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that a call was placed for a suicide attempt on the block where she lives.

As People magazine noted, Jackson had been thrust into the spotlight in the last week after the airing of a documentary about sexual assault allegations against her father. The documentary, Leaving Neverland, premiered on HBO and brought back to light the many allegations that Michael Jackson had abused children.

Paris Jackson appeared reluctant to comment on the explosive claims, tweeting that her cousin Taj was “doing a perfect job on his own” in his public defense of Michael Jackson. A source told People magazine that Paris had not watched the documentary, but she did take to Twitter to attack those who tried to call her out for not speaking out about it.

BREAKING Paris Jackson 'hospitalised after suicide attempt' https://t.co/piPWbjWz92 pic.twitter.com/SbBYedDVqj — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) March 16, 2019

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a tweet that was later deleted.

Paris Jackson has also suffered a number of mental health and substance abuse related issued in recent years, including a hospitalization in 2015 for an alleged suicide attempt and a trip to rehab last year.