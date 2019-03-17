Kate Middleton Rocks Emerald Green For St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Kate Middleton is in full St Patrick's Day mode.

Kate Middleton always looks her best when it comes to public outings. Now she has gone green in honor of St Patrick’s Day on Sunday. She walked alongside Prince William to watch the parade of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base in Hounslow, England. She was also seen handing out shamrocks to the officers and warrant officers.

The royal mom-of-three looked radiant wearing an Alexander McQueen green coat as she took part in the day’s festivities. According to Hello Magazine, she completed her outfit with black Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and matching black gloves. The duchess also was provided the unique Cartier shamrock brooch to wear during this event. Her green fascinator matched perfectly with her coat with her hair swept up in the usual sleek bun. Her emerald green drop earrings gave her ensemble just a hint of sparkle.

Prince William was wearing his military uniform as he saluted the troops with his wife beside him. The tradition of handing out shamrocks to the soldiers was said to be started in 1901 by the wife of Edward VII, Queen Alexandria, and is still practiced nowadays. William and Kate have taken part in this for a few years now.

Kate Middleton also had a reunion of sorts with mascot Domhnall, the Irish wolfhound who may have stolen the heart of the Duchess of Cambridge. She presented the pooch with a shamrock of his own as well as he stood greeting the royals wearing a red coat. Kate looked delighted to give the dog some love and attention.

On a more serious note, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the attack at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. After the parade ended, the Duke and Duchess took part in the Guardsman’s lunch. The annual tradition continued as they both sipped on a pint of Guinness.

Princess on parade! Kate stuns in emerald green as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to honour Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Dayhttps://t.co/7ExCZrrWrn https://t.co/7ExCZrrWrn — British & Commonwealth Mil (2CG) ???????????? ???????? ???????? (@BritComMil) March 17, 2019

Kate Middleton always seems to look put together during public outings. This time, her emerald green outfit was a perfect setup for the St Patrick’s Day event. This time last year, she was heavily pregnant with Prince Louis. However, she opted to forgo the Guinness.

William and Kate are gearing up for their third child’s first birthday on April 23, which is bound to be a big celebration for the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is winding down her royal duties to get ready for her first child with Prince Harry next month.