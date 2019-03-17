Harry Potter Fans Roast J.K. Rowling For Revealing ‘Sexual Dimension’ Of Dumbledore, Grindelwald Relationship

J.K. Rowling has revealed intimate details about the relationship between two key characters in the Harry Potter franchise, Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, and fans don’t seem happy about it.

In one of the bonus features on the Blu-ray version of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the author reveals that there was a “sexual dimension” to their connection.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling said, as reported by Radio Times.“But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

On Sunday, many fans of the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter to express that they would have preferred that Rowling had kept these intimate details about her characters to herself. Their reactions caused Rowling’s name to trend on the platform for several hours.

“Sexually intense gay relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore is the last thing I wanted to see on my timeline,” wrote one Twitter user. “Thanks JK Rowling.”

As Complex notes, although Rowling had previously revealed that Dumbledore was gay and that he had romantic feelings for the dark wizard Grindelwald, The Crimes of Grindelwald didn’t really give fans any additional insight into how intense their relationship became. Rowling appears to address that concern with this special feature on the film’s Blu-ray that’s titled, “Distinctly Dumbledore.”

She adds that the sexual aspect of their bond was not her primary focus because she was more engrossed in exploring the deep feelings that they had for each other as “this is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship.”

Several fans wondered why these key aspects of her characters aren’t explored in her movies and accused her of making up additional details about them so that she and the franchise can remain relevant.

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

There were also lots of jokes about the author’s tendency to offer new information about her characters that fans haven’t asked for.

absolutely no one, not even one person: jk rowling, producing the 3rd installment of fantastic beasts for pornhub: https://t.co/vgtrhGs8tM — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) March 17, 2019

As Radio Times notes, fans had previously questioned whether Dumbledore’s feelings for Grindelwald were unrequited but her new clarification on the matter indicates that theirs was a passionate love affair, upended by Grindelwald’s turn to the dark side.

“This is a story about two men who loved each other, and ultimately have to fight each other,” Crimes of Grindelwald director, David Yates says during the feature. “It’s a story for the 21st century.”

But given the reaction to the news about Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s sex lives, it seems that fans are growing weary of these revelations popping up in articles and bonus features instead of in the actual movies.

The Blu-ray version of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on March 18.