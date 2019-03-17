Watch Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Stream: Pakistan Super League Cricket Final, Start Time

In a rematch of the 2016 PSL Final, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi meet on Sunday on the cricket ground at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

The fourth season of the Pakistan Super League T20 franchise cricket tournament end with a familiar feel, as the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi — two teams that have each appeared twice in the previous three PSL championship final matches — will square off in a rematch of the 2017 final, as Pakistan’s International News reported. That match, and trophy, was won by Peshawar, but this time Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who of course also skippers the Pakistan national team, hopes to take Quetta to its first title after suffering defeats in both previous attempts, in the match that will live stream from the largest city in Pakistan.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Pakistan Super League championship final match, Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Sunday, March 17, at the 34,200-seat National Stadium cricket ground in Karachi, Pakistan.

In India, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the cricket match over breakfast, with the first ball being bowled at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Former West Indies Captain Darren Sammy, who took that team to the T20 World Cup championship in 2016, has guided Quetta this season — including leading the team to a three-match whitewash of Peshawar, including a 10-run win in the qualifier match to open the PSL playoffs, as CricInfo reported. Australia’s Shane Watson, the PSL’s 2019 leading run-scorer, led the way for Quetta in the qualifier with 71 off 43 balls before being bowled by Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz in a redux of the most memorable bowler vs. batsman spell of the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

In Pakistan, the 2019 Pakistan Super League championship final match will live stream via Cricket Gateway Pakistan. The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will also carry the Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available to domestic fans as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the PSL trophy match should visit Airtel India. The TV broadcaster for the 2019 PSL in India is D Sport, which may also offer a live stream.

In the United Kingdom, the PSL cricket final will live stream via Cricket Gateway. And to watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL final in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but during that seven-day trial period, no charges will be incurred.

The PSL does not have a television broadcast partner in the UAE, or the Middle East and North Africa, but Cricket Gateway will live stream all matches at the link above.