‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Busts Out Of A Tighter-Than-Skin Leather Dress

Maxim model Viki Odintcova recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 4.8 million followers to a sultry new photograph which set pulses racing.

In the snap, the model was featured wearing a tight, black leather dress which she paired with knee-high leather boots to pull off a very sexy look. The short dress not only allowed Viki to expose her well-toned and perfectly-tanned thighs, but its low-cut neckline enabled her to expose an ample amount of cleavage as well.

The model let her brunette tresses down and wore a full face of makeup comprising a soft-pink lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, and some coral-colored blusher to highlight her cheek bones. The model accessorized with a delicate pendant and painted her nails with some white nail color to finish off her look.

To pose for the camera, Viki could be seen standing against a red wall while holding on to a sliding grille door. The stunner slightly tilted her head, puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 134,776 likes and close to 900 comments wherein fans and followers openly expressed their admiration for the 25-year-old model.

Commenting on the photograph, one fan wrote that Viki is “undoubtedly beautiful,” while another one said that she is “super-hot.” Admiring Viki’s picture, one of her male fans wrote that he has ran out of words to describe her beauty and the look has left him speechless.

Prior to posting the said picture, Viki titillated her legions of ardent admirers by posting a photograph from her latest photo shoot with Maxim magazine, wherein the hottie could be seen wearing a transparent top and matching underwear which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The risqué ensemble put Viki’s assets on full display and immediately sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

The sultry snap amassed more than 121,000 likes and over 1,200 comments shortly after having been posted, and a look at the comments section proves that fans immediately fell in love with the picture.

Viki, who is a well-known model in her home country, Russia, was interviewed by The Shot Connect wherein she talked about her personal life, aspirations, her modeling career and her likes and dislikes. She also revealed her beauty secrets as well as her diet and exercise regimen and said the following.