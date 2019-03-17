Watch Bayern Munich Vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Clash Live Online

Bayern Munich must win to reclaim the German Bundesliga lead and they face a prime opponent for just that in 1. FSV Mainz 05.

First-year Manager Niko Kovac already finds himself on the hot seat at Bayern Munich after seeing his team unceremoniously dumped from the UEFA Champions League, a competition they have won twice but not since 2013, with a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday. The German media blasted Kovac for bringing “no plan” to the match, per The Guardian. And the club’s own CEO and 1970s-era Bayern star Karl-Heinz Rummenigge openly mused about the possibility go bringing Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp — who formerly helmed Bayern’s chief rival Borussia Dortmund — back to the Bundesliga to take over from Kovac. As a result, Kovac would appear to be under considerable pressure to guide Bayern Munich back into the Bundesliga lead with a win over 1. FSV Mainz 05 in a Sunday match that will live stream from the Bavarian capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 German Bundesliga Round 26 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 70,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, March 17.

Fans in England and throughout United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 10 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Die Roten vs. Die Nullfünfer match kicks off at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Though Bayern have not won the Champions League in six seasons, they had made it at least as far as the quarterfinals in each of the last seven. But Kovac tried to put the best possible spin on the humiliating defeat, urging his team to use the crushing loss as fuel to fire Bayern past Mainz 05 in league action Sunday, saying that his team would “turn the disappointment into many wins,” as quoted by the AFP news service, and that Bayern planned to win both the Bundesliga title and German Cup this season, despite the European disaster.

At three points off Dortmund at the top, but ahead on goal difference, per Sky Sports, Bayern Munich would reclaim the Bundesliga lead with a win Sunday.

Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez of Bayern Munich appears likely to miss Sunday’s match with a training injury. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 26 clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the Bayern Munich vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports 2, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and during that free week, fans can watch the German Bundesliga match live stream at no charge.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga midweek live stream. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Bayern-Mainz 05 match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Bayern Munich vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.