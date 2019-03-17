Watch Fulham FC Vs. Liverpool FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Reds Can Grab Top Spot In Tight Title Race

Liverpool FC have a golden opportunity to retake the Premier League lead when they face relegation-battling Fulham FC in London on Sunday.

Fresh off a rousing 3-1 demolition of German champions Bayern Munich to advance in the UEFA Champions League, as ESPN reported, Liverpool FC have a golden chance to reclaim the English Premier League lead on Sunday when they take on Fulham FC, a club that appears headed for relegation in their first season back in the top flight after four seasons in England’s second-tier League Championship. And not only the relative table position but history also gives Liverpool an advantage, with a club record five straight wins against Fulham already, going back to 2012 — and a chance to make it six with a win in the match that will live stream from the Cottage.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 25,700-seat Craven Cottage football ground in Fulham, London, England, on Sunday, March 17.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 3:05 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:15 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Cottagers vs. Reds match starts at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Fulham are languishing at a seemingly hopeless 14 points from safety, per Sky Sports, making Sunday’s game against the second-place team in the Premier League a must-win with only eight games left on the fixture list, but caretaker Manager Scott Parker holds out hope that the Cottagers can remain in the top flight — somehow.

“I believe we can stay up. I see the quality in this team, but I know and understand it will be very difficult. While there are still points available, it’s possible,” Parker said on Saturday, as quoted by the BBC.

Jurgen Klopp says that he will stay at Liverpool and will not take the top job at Bayern Munich, Alex Grimm / Getty Images

