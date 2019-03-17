NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs’s Brother Sparks Rumors By Posting Picture Of Stefon In Washington Redskins Gear

Stefon Diggs’s brother set the rumor mill churning this week when he posted a picture of Stefon wearing Washington Redskins gear, leading to rampant speculation that the team may be trying to pry the talented wide receiver away from the Minnesota Vikings.

As Hogs Haven noted, Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of Stefon, posted a picture on Instagram of his big brother wearing Redskins gear. As the report noted, Stefon Diggs played his college ball at nearby University of Maryland, and many Redskins fans had hopes the team would draft him, but instead, Diggs was picked by the Vikings and has been a standout career during his time there.

With the Redskins in need of a wide receiver, many fans hoped that Trevon Diggs was sharing a bit of insider information that the Redskins were working on a trade for Stefon, but NFL insider Adam Schefter is throwing some cold water on those reports. Schefter reported on Twitter that while the Redskins are in the market for another receiver, Diggs isn’t on their list.

This wouldn’t be the first time that fans have taken to social media for some hints about big player moves. As athletes have taken more control over their marketing, social media pages have become an important place to share news, often before reporters get their hands on it.

A full day before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders, wide receiver Antonio Brown shared an Instagram Live video where he wore the team’s silver-and-black colors and made some heavy handed hints that he would be playing for the Raiders next season.

An image of Stefon Diggs in a Redskins uniform created quite the stir ???? https://t.co/3O8C4sZDkE pic.twitter.com/J8MzWDDAT6 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 16, 2019

It’s not just football, either. During the lead-up to baseball free agent Bryce Harper signing a record-breaking deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, fans took notice when Harper left a comment on an Instagram photo from the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins. At the time, the Phillies were pegged as the frontrunner to land Harper, and many fans took his comment as a sign that a deal was coming together. While it ended up taking several more days for the two sides to come together, the comment gave confidence to Phillies fans that he would eventually be signed.

The rumors surrounding Stefon Diggs to the Washington Redskins have only picked up steam since Trevon’s post, though there are no official indications either from the Washington Redskins or Minnesota Vikings that a deal is being considered.