Armed Man Robs Las Vegas’ Bellagio Casino, Dies After Shoot-Out With Police

On Friday night, an armed man robbed the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. By Saturday night, he was dead.

KVVU-TV reported that the unnamed man entered the casino on March 15 and demanded money from the tellers in the casino’s poker cage. After committing the crime, he ran out of the building’s north doors. He then attempted to carjack a vehicle that had just pulled into the valet area near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

However, four members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were already at the Bellagio, following up on a different case, when they learned of the robbery in progress, according to Las Vegas Now. They managed to catch up with the robber in the valet area and told him to surrender.

He then used his handgun to fire at the officers, striking one of the officials in the chest. A different cop returned fire, shooting the man one time. The shoot-out occurred around 9:45 p.m.

Fortunately, the police officer that was struck by the robber’s bullet survived the gunshot because he was protected by his bulletproof vest. He was treated at University Medical Center and released, since he did not sustain any serious injuries.

The robber was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. He died on Saturday, March 16.

Nichole Splinter, a captain with the Metropolitan Police Department, said that the casino was packed at the time of the incident, and detectives were able to interview many witnesses regarding the crime.

Andrew Badecker told KVVU-TV that he was inside the poker room at the time of the robbery. He said that it happened so quietly that nobody knew that a crime had taken place. He also explained that, after the incident, officers surrounded the poker room and would not let anyone leave until they spoke to them.

The police department did not disclose the amount of money that the man managed to get in the robbery.

KTNV reported that the Bellagio has been robbed several times over the years. One of the most infamous incidents occurred in December of 2010 when Anthony Carleo, aka the “Biker Bandit,” stole approximately $1.5 million worth of casino chips from a craps table at gunpoint. He was wearing a full-faced helmet at the time of the robbery, and then ran through the casino to escape on a motorcycle. He was eventually caught, and was sentenced to nine years in prison for the crime.