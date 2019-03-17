Miley Cyrus’ Brother Reveals If She & Liam Hemsworth Will Have Kids Soon

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have only been married for a few months, but fans are wondering if they are planning to have children soon. Now, Miley’s brother, Trace Cyrus, is speaking out about the famous couple.

According to Hollywood Life, Trace Cyrus says that his younger sister, Miley Cyrus, and her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, will eventually have children. However, Miley doesn’t need to rush into anything because she’s still so young.

When asked if Miley and Liam were planning kids in the near future, Trace replied, “No.”

“She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she’s done so much. It’s just not the time for her,” Trace’s fiancee, Taylor Sanders, added.

“She has so much time to decide that. She hasn’t even hit her dirty 30 yet,” Trace went on to say. “She’s good. We talked. We’re next for the kids,” Taylor added to the conversation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there were rumors of Miley possibly being pregnant last year before her winter wedding to Liam. However, sources told Hollywood Life at the time that Cyrus was not pregnant, and that she didn’t plan to have children for at least a few years.

One insider dished that Miley Cyrus was not in a rush to get pregnant, and that while she and Liam Hemsworth were in a great place in their relationship, she wanted to focus on her career, which means having children is not high on her list of things to do at the present time. However, the source did claim that children are in the future for the couple.

The Inquisitr reports that just before Christmas, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony, which they held at their Nashville, Tennessee, mansion. Later, Miley opened up about the wedding, which she says was “amazing,” adding that the only thing she really wanted for her special day was dumplings.

Cyrus claimed that the day was perfect and that she had only one request for the food, chicken and dumplings, adding that she didn’t even need a dress because she would have been happy wearing a hoodie and leggings.

Following the wedding, Liam Hemsworth sat down for an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and revealed that he got emotional when Miley Cyrus told him she would be taking his last name, saying he was honored by the gesture, and that he never asked her to do so.