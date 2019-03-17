‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 18: Secret Lust, A New Bond, & War

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 18 state that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will witness something that shakes her to her core. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) continues to grieve the loss of Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and notes that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has already formed a bond with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle).

Monday, March 18

As Thomas returns to the fold, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) prepare to say goodbye to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The Inquisitr details that Taylor and Ridge will unite to support Thomas who has just lost the mother of his child. Thomas returned home because he has a strong network of family and friends in L.A.

At the same time, Ridge and Taylor also have to let another child go. Last week, Steffy announced that she would be leaving for Paris. She needs to check on Forrester International in Paris and will be taking her daughters with her. She told Hope and Liam that she wants them to work on their marriage and heal from the loss of their baby in her absence.

Thomas becomes emotional when he sees Hope going out of her way to connect with his son, Douglas, per Highlight Hollywood. Father and son are still very fragile after the death of Caroline, and they will find comfort in Hope’s kindness. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope will tell Douglas a story.

Tuesday, March 19

A service will be held for the late Caroline Spencer. The Forresters, Logans, and Spencers gather to pay homage to her. B&B fans know that she died suddenly of a blood clot in her brain.

Separately, Taylor and Thomas notice that Hope and Douglas have formed an emotional bond. Taylor, who knows of her attachment to Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), may be wary of Hope’s bond with the boy. However, Thomas will be delighted that Hope is showing such an interest.

Wednesday, March 20

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will experience a series of “accidental” dates. They will take the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company even though they know they are being set up.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) returns from Paris. She arrives just as Taylor kisses Ridge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will wait until Ridge leaves before confronting Taylor. All hell will break loose when the fight turns physical.

Thursday, March 21

The Bold and the Beautiful is pre-empted for March Madness basketball.

Friday, March 22

The Bold and the Beautiful is pre-empted for March Madness basketball.