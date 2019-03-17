‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Attacked After Being Mistaken For Chloe

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 18, 2019 reveal that there will be more than one life hanging in the balance this week.

According to Hollywood Hiccups, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be forced to put up a fight when she is attacked by a group of thugs who believe her to be Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Chloe has been being stalked and sought after by El Fideo’s men. The last time they were in Salem they took Chloe and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) hostage, and Stefan was forced to fend off the men to save the pair’s lives.

The men promised that more would come after Chloe to avenge El Fideo, and she began to worry about her safety, and the safety of her children. Stefan offered Chloe a place to stay at the DiMera mansion, which came with the protection that his name and wealth could offer her and her family, and so she took it.

Chloe has been hiding out at the mansion with the kids ever since, and she’s been getting awfully close to Stefan in the process. Recently, the DiMera villain revealed that he had romantic feelings for her, leaving her confused about how to proceed.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Ciara be the person in trouble this time around when the thugs believe her to be Chloe. They’ll attack her, and it remains to be seen what will happen.

Hey Cin fans, want a chance to chat with @victoriakonefal and @MrRobertScott? Join them for an Instagram Live today at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT. Be sure to follow them on their accounts! #DAYShttps://t.co/uNZIkDFlWmhttps://t.co/T1njlirSQt pic.twitter.com/FP5OFD1UNZ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 13, 2019

Will Ciara be kidnapped yet again, or could she end up hurt, or worse dead? Fans know that Ciara has been having terrible luck as of late. She was kidnapped by Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) recently, and has been on the death’s door twice in recent months after the cabin she was at was set on fire on two separate occasions.

While fans know that Jordan was the person behind one of the fires, it was recently revealed that Ciara’s own family member, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), was behind the first fire, as she wanted Ciara out of her way due to her selfish and jealous personality.

Of course, if Ciara is attacked there is always the possibility that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) could come to her rescue. Ciara and Ben have been on again, off again for months now, and fans are ready to see them actually try to make it as a couple.

Fans can see all of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.