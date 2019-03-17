Khloe Kardashian ‘Shocked’ Over Scott Disick’s WCW Post, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly surprised this week when Scott Disick named her as his woman crush, via Instagram.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are very close friends. Disick, who shares three children with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has maintained relationships with the entire family, but his bond with Khloe seems to be the strongest.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe was shocked by Scott’s post, but that she knows he is likely just trying to offer her some love and support following her messy break up with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who was reportedly busted cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, last month.

“Khloe was shocked by Scott’s Instagram post, she had no idea he was going to post that. It did make her smile and feel good, which was the point. Scott has been one of Khloe’s biggest supporters since everything about Tristan and Jordyn came out, and that’s how Khloe is taking this post,” an insider told the outlet.

“Scott is very protective of Khloe and it’s obvious he’s upset that she’s having to go though this, giving her a shout out on his Instagram is his way of trying to help but he is not flirting with her,” the source added.

The insider also revealed that Scott Disick meant no disrespect to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, by naming Khloe Kardashian as his woman crush on Instagram. He was just trying to show his friend some love during a tough time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Scott didn’t mean to upset Sofia, sources claim that the model was a bit annoyed that Disick posted a photo of Kardashian, and has been stingy when it comes to posting photos of her.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia is not threatened by Khloe, and knows that she and Scott share a special friendship with one another. However, she is a little hurt that Disick doesn’t post about her and their relationship on social media more often.

Richie is said to feel confident in her romance with Disick, but thinks it would be nice if he would proclaim his love for her in a more public way, which she believes would be a very romantic gesture on his part.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.