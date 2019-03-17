Meghan McCain Responds To Trump’s Attack On Her Dad: ‘No One Will Ever Love You The Way They Loved My Father’

Trump had tweeted an attack on John McCain for passing the Steele Dossier along to the FBI.

Meghan McCain launched into a blistering attack on Donald Trump after Trump dragged her deceased father on Twitter, telling the president “no one will ever love you the way they loved my father.”

On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to criticize the late Arizona Senator for his role in turning over the now-famous Steele Dossier to the FBI during the 2016 presidential election. The dossier uncovered evidence that the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russian government to interfere in the election, a claim which Trump has called a baseless political smear.

Though much of the evidence presented in the dossier has been proven true through Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Trump continues to attack it and on Saturday drew the late John McCain into the mix. In a statement on Twitter, Trump quoted former Clinton special counsel Ken Starr’s attack on John McCain.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain,'” Trump wrote. “He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

John McCain’s daughter wasted little time in responding to Trump. Meghan McCain posted her own response on Twitter, telling Trump that he will never be as beloved as her father.

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

John McCain was a favorite target of Donald Trump, who famously said during the 2016 presidential campaign that he did not consider McCain a war hero since he had been shot down and captured in Vietnam. Trump’s disdain for McCain continued as the Arizona Senator was diagnosed with brain cancer and declined, and Trump continued to attack McCain after his death. In a meeting with reporters last month, Trump mocked sales of McCain’s memoir, which was released months before his death.

Trump also made frequent mentions of the deciding vote McCain cast to stop Republicans in their bid to repeal Obamacare, which came as a major legislative defeat for Trump.

Meghan McCain slams Trump for bashing her father: "No one will ever love you the way they loved my father" https://t.co/ZdUkexfr5x pic.twitter.com/TfaiShKRtY — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2019

Meghan McCain has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, especially when her father’s legacy comes under attack. After Trump traveled to Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and made a crack at Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal (who previously made a false claim that he served in Vietnam), McCain responded.

“Have you taken a trip to the Hanoi Hilton,” McCain asked mockingly, referring to the prisoner of war camp where her father was held and tortured for years after his capture.