Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Not Moving In Together

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are still dealing with romance rumors following the success of their movie, A Star is Born, and their steamy Oscars performance last month.

According to Gossip Cop, the latest rumors about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are that the co-stars are looking for a place to move in together. Rumors are flying that Gaga is selling her Malibu home in order to find and purchase a brand new love nest with Cooper.

Sources allegedly revealed that Gaga and Bradley are very attracted to one another, and that the couple’s friends aren’t surprised that they are house hunting so that they can move in with one another and take the next step in their relationship.

However, there could be a very big problem with those rumors. Bradley is currently dating model Irina Shayk, and the couple share a daughter together.

The outlet claims that there is no truth to the reports that Gaga and her co-star are looking to shack up together, adding that Bradley and Irina are still very much together. They even had dinner at their friend Jennifer Garner’s home last week.

Gaga’s rep even confirmed that the rumors were false, and that she’s not looking to move in with Cooper.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been an array of rumors about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s alleged romance in the past month. Fans who loved the chemistry they shared on-screen in A Star is Born have been shipping the couple, and their intimate duet of “Shallow” at the Oscars only fueled the speculation that they were secretly dating.

Recently there have been rumors that Gaga is pregnant and expecting Cooper’s baby, which she jokingly laughed off on social media.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” Gaga stated, confirming that she’s hard at work on her next album.

Another report claimed that Bradley was being forced to choose between Gaga and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, which Gossip Cop also debunked.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reveals that Gaga is having trouble moving past her role in A Star is Born, and that she really got into her character while filming with Cooper.

However, an insider claims that now that awards season is over, Bradley Cooper is ready to “drop the act” that he and Lady Gaga have been putting on, and move on to his upcoming projects, which include the films, Avengers: Endgame, where he voices the character of Rocket, Atlantic Wall, and Bernstein.