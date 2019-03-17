Ben Affleck And His Children Volunteer Their Time To Pick Up Litter Along The Beach

Ben Affleck is teaching his kids the importance of giving back to their community.

Ben Affleck spent a large portion of his Saturday making the world a little bit of a better, cleaner place. He and two of his children went out to Santa Monica Beach to pick up litter along the shore. The small, but generous act is now inspiring many others. Plus, according to the photos taken of the family, they look like they had some fun.

Seraphina, 10, held hands with her father while 7-year-old Samuel walked along with a wide grin on his face. Affleck has been outspoken about wanting to play a very active and involved role in his children’s lives, and he’s been staying true to his word, according to Hollywood Life.

Affleck recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his role as the coach of his son’s Little League team. He shared that it had always been something he’d dreamed about doing and found a lot of enjoyment from it.

“I’m a coach on the little league team. It’s going great. He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids. I do have to wear a Dodgers hat because that is the team. But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much. It’s the dad dream to be the coach of your son or your daughter and their Little League team. It’s very exciting.”

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Garner before calling it quits last year. Although the pair are no longer romantically involved, they have remained on good terms and are working together to be the best parents they can be to their children. In addition to Samuel and Seraphina, the couple also shares a 12-year-old daughter named Violet.

Ben Affleck playing baseball with his son (10/March/2019) pic.twitter.com/la5QQhRMby — Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) March 11, 2019

Many have praised Garner for standing by her ex-husband in good times and bad. Affleck has struggled with an addiction to alcohol for years and was in a particularly bad place in August of 2018. During that dark time, Garner recognized that he needed help and even drove him to rehab herself. It was there he had the time he needed to focus on his sobriety without distraction and re-center his priorities, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Affleck has been candid about his struggle with addiction and hopes to encourage others to seek help if they need it.