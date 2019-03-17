‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Surprising Recast & Big Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that it’s going to be a huge week in Salem, and fans are going to see some big returns, as well as a huge character recast.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see the character of Stefan DiMera be recast this week. Actor Tyler Christopher will be replaced with Brandon Barash in the role of Stefan.

Barash is best known for playing the role of Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital. Brandon will be seen for the first time on March 22. The recast was supposed to be a temporary situation, but fans haven’t heard whether or not Christopher will return or if Barash will be given the role permanently.

As viewer will remember, Stefan O. DiMera first came to Salem to ring in the year 2018. He arrived on New Year’s Eve and revealed himself to be the son of Stefano DiMera and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel).

Stefan jumped right into the role of a DiMera villain and immediately began to clash with his brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). He eventually fell in love with Chad’s wife, Abigail, while she was in the throws of her split personality disorder, but has recently moved on to have romantic feelings for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also seen some big returns this week. As Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) fights for her life, she’ll have visions of some interesting former Salem residents.

Marlena will see her friend, the late Tony DiMera, and his twin, Andre DiMera, both played by actor Thaoo Penghlis. Tony will tell Marlena that she has died and that her soul has left her body, and that she can not return.

Meanwhile, Marlena will also see Princess Gina. As many longtime viewers will remember, Gina was Hope Brady’s alter-ego. Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) brainwashed Hope to believe she was Gina, and used her as an art thief and a forger for his own benefit. Gina was in love with Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), which obviously caused tension.

In addition, Marlena will also be visited by her daughter Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). Belle is Marlena’s youngest child, and she’ll likely return to Salem when she learns that her mother is in the hospital in serious condition.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.