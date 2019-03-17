Luke Perry’s Death Left His ‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars ‘Pretty Damaged’

Luke Perry’s death still has those closest to him adjusting to life without the beloved actor.

According to Us Weekly, Luke Perry’s death has thrown everyone through a loop, including his Riverdale co-stars, who are still processing his shocking and untimely passing.

Dylan Sprouse, the twin brother of Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, recently opened up about the tragedy, and how the cast and crew of the popular CW teen drama are handling Luke’s death.

“All I’ll say about that, not being as close with the entire cast, [is that] I think everyone is expectedly pretty damaged about it. He was an electric soul, and even [in] the short amount of time that I met him, he had a big impact.”

As many fans already know, Perry was hospitalized following a massive stroke on February 27. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor had paramedics called to his home in Sherman Oaks, California and he was rushed to the hospital.

He died days later following complications from the stroke at the age of 52, leaving behind his two children and fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer, whom he was supposed to wed this summer.

Luke was said to have been surrounded by his son and daughter, Jack and Sophie, ex-wife, Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends at the time of his death.

According to ET, Perry’s family reportedly took the actor’s death hard, and they were in complete shock over the devastating loss after having to make the tough decision to take him off of life support when he wasn’t recovering from the stroke.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” a rep said following the news of the actor’s passing.

Actor Luke Perry was laid to rest in Tennessee https://t.co/nWevAe4SYZ pic.twitter.com/opGIUW7Nk1 — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry was cremated and his ashes were spread around his farm in Vanleer, Tennessee. The actor reportedly purchased the 380-acre property in the mid-’90s at the height of his 90210 fame.

Luke had just finished filming the movie 8 Seconds, where he played a young rodeo champion, and had become interested in raising cattle, prompting him to buy the farm. Perry lived on the property on and off for 20 years

Luke Perry’s family is said to be planning a private memorial service for family and friends in a few weeks.