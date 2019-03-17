Paris Jackson Refutes Claims She Tried To Take Her Own Life

'Lies lies lies omg and more lies,' said Paris Jackson of reports claiming she attempted suicide.

It’s been a rough past few months for 20-year-old Paris Jackson. The daughter of late “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, has been in the media a lot lately after harsh accusations were made against Jackson. The media storm around the Jackson family intensified upon the release of Leaving Neverland. This scathing documentary by Dan Reed focuses on two men who claim to have been victims of sexual abuse at Jackson’s hands during their youth.

Now in their 30s, the men tell the story of how Jackson allegedly groomed them and engaged in an inappropriately close relationship with them. When TMZ reported on Saturday that Paris had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt, many thought it may have been sparked by the accusations against her father, according to Refinery 29.

The article TMZ published regarding Paris’ alleged suicide attempt claimed that EMS was sent to her home at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning after she slit her wrists. However, sources close to Paris shut down these claims. They said that while Paris had needed medical assistance on Saturday morning, it wasn’t because she’d harmed herself.

Upon her release from the hospital, Paris quickly laid the suicide attempt rumors to rest by turning to Twitter to condemn the news outlets that published the story. She responding to the TMZ article by cussing out the publication and calling them “liars.” She also responded to a tweet by television personality Bethenny Frankel, who spoke out in her support in the wake of the rumored suicide attempt. Frankel mentioned the alleged suicide attempt explicitly before expressing her sorrow for the pain Paris is in.

“I am so upset about @parisjackson who allegedly attempted suicide. We are the product of our parents’ unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart emoji] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter.”

While Frankel may have had good intentions with the tweet, Paris wasn’t having any of it.

“Lies lies lies omg and more lies,” she responded to the now-deleted tweet.

Paris Jackson Says It's 'Not Her Role' to Defend Dad Michael Over Child Molestation Allegations https://t.co/5q7q83eh0Y — People (@people) March 16, 2019

In terms of the accusations against her father, Paris has previously stated she’s not going to try to defend him.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.