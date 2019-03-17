‘When Calls The Heart’ Producers Say They Have ‘No Plans’ To Cancel The Series After Loughlin Firing

Hallmark executives say that the show will still move forward.

After her arrest this week, Lori Loughlin was fired from her Hallmark Channel shows, including When Calls The Heart and the Garage Mystery series, which led many fans to believe that both shows were done. But now the producers of When Calls The Heart reached out to fans to assure them that there are no plans to cancel the popular series.

The Daily Mail reports that after news of the college bribery scandal hit, Hallmark said they had no choice but to fire Loughlin, but that doesn’t mean that her shows will also come to an end. The channel shared a message on social media for fans telling them not to worry.

“#Hearties, we assure you that Hallmark Channel has no plans to cancel When Calls The Heart. Hope Valley has many more stories left to share and we will let you know the details soon.”

Crown Media, which is the umbrella company group which owns Hallmark, cut ties with Loughlin just days after she and her husband were arrested as a result of an FBI sting which has been looking into college entrance exam cheating and bribery. The company released a brief message which caused many fans to believe that their favorite show would be coming to an end.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions featuring Lori on the Crown Media Family Network channels — including #GarageSaleMysteries, an independent third party production.”

But Hallmark says that they won’t be airing an episode on March 17 while they figure out how they will move forward, buying themselves some time to decide what to do about Loughlin’s character.

The Inquisitr reports that while the fans of When Calls The Heart might be able to breathe a sigh of relief, Lori Loughlin, her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are suffering serious reversals of fortune, with several companies ending their association with the family after the parents’ arrests this week.

Both daughters have dropped out of USC after allegations surfaced that they got into the school after their parents paid $500,000 to secure their entrance.

Beauty giant Sephora announced they were ending their partnership with Olivia Jade, a vlogger and active YouTuber who created her own makeup palette with the company.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Sephora promptly pulled the contouring bronzer palette off their website.