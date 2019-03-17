Paris Jackson Hides Wrists During Date Night With Boyfriend Following Suicide Attempt

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, was spotted having a date night with her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, on Saturday night, just hours after she allegedly tried to commit suicide.

According to The Blast, Paris Jackson was spotted in Universal City with Gabriel Glenn but kept her wrists covered with a long sleeved shirt and bracelets.

On Saturday morning, paramedics were reportedly called to Paris’ home after the 20-year-old had allegedly slit her wrists in a suicide attempt. The outlet claims that Jackson may have “lost a lot of blood,” but was saved due to the first responders.

TMZ was the first to report that Jackson had tried to take her own life over the weekend, revealing that she was rushed to the hospital and later released into the care of her team.

Sources tell the outlet that Paris’ suicide attempt was in direct correlation to the shocking sexual abuse claims brought against her father, Michael Jackson, in the new HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim that the King of Pop sexually abused them for many years starting when they were young children and stemming through their early teenage years. The pair described the graphic abuse in the doc, which has caused a ton of backlash among viewers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paris Jackson has stayed mostly quiet about the Leaving Neverland documentary, although she did recently reveal that she did not believe it was her job to defend her father amid the sexual abuse allegations.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him, but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” Paris tweeted on Thursday morning.

However, it seems that Paris may have been bothered by the allegations in the film that she was letting on. In addition, her younger brother, Blanket, is also said to be taking the film’s content very hard.

Taj Jackson told The Sun that Blanket, 17, who now likes to be called Biji, hasn’t spoken to anyone and that the family is “worried” about him. The teen currently lives with his 88-year-old grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and is also looked after by his co-guardian, TJ Jackson.

Friends and family members, including Paris Jackson, have expressed concern over the upbringing Michael Jackson’s youngest son in the past.