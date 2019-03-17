The Cherry Blossoms Will Peak Soon In Washington, D.C.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is approaching.

The Cherry Blossom Festival takes place every spring in Washington, D.C., but depending on the weather, some years it’s a boom, and others, it’s a bust. This year looks to be a boom year, with the blossoms in place, ready to make their big debut, most likely in the first week of April.

Town & Country says that the pinkish-green buds are on the trees, and the fragrant pink blossoms are about to bloom, thanks to favorable weather and light frosts. This week in Washington, D.C., the weather has been around 7o degrees, encouraging the beautiful tree blossoms, a gift from Japan, to put on their show even faster than expected.

Each year, the National Park Service gives an estimate, and the peak day this year is April 4, with optimal viewing taking place between April 3 and April 6. There are several popular spots from which to view the trees and take photos, and this includes the area around several monuments and landmarks, including the Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the FDR Memorial. The Tidal Basin is also a great place to take in the pink trees or enjoy one of the big events, including races and the Blossom Kite Festival, which occurs on March 30, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13.

The Secret Cherry Blossoms Spot in DC That’s Still Tourist-Free https://t.co/Kbsy1PVRkl pic.twitter.com/KgZdtLpPVn — alluretravelsng (@Alluretravelsng) March 15, 2019

The DCist says that locals will tell you that warmer weather in the approaching days can speed up the blooms, and colder weather can put them in a holding pattern.

While the trees are gorgeous and pop on film, there is also the issue of pollen, with visitors learning quickly that if you have allergies, this tends to be the first big eye-itching moment in the D.C. area, and it reminds many to start taking their allergy medications.

The DCist shares a short primer for those who aren’t familiar with the pink trees which line the National Mall and the Tidal Basin.

“In case you’re not quite sure what on earth I’m talking about, here’s some background: Washington, D.C. has a collection of beautiful cherry trees around the Tidal Basin and the National Mall, gifted to the city from Japan. Each spring, the city holds its National Cherry Blossom Festival, when hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the city for a chance to see the trees while they bloom.”

AccuWeather shares some other places to view and photograph the cherry blossom explosion in the nation’s capitol. They suggest checking out the National Arboretum and also the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, D.C. With 150 of its own trees, it’s another huge display away from the monuments.