Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Bikini

While things are slowly calming down for New England Patriots tight end Robert James Gronkowski — having just won his third Superbowl in the last five years — it seems that things are spicing up for his girlfriend, model and Instagram star Camille Kostek.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been slowly building her career over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean she’s ignored her legion of fans online. Camille is no stranger to posting sultry and sexy photos on Instagram, and she often takes to the popular social media platform in order to offer some insight into her day-to-day life. While her follower count might not stack up with the most popular of celebs, Kostek has still attracted over 520,000 fans to her Instagram profile, who can’t get enough of her sensual snapshots. Her latest post is no different and has already gotten some of her fans hot under the collar.

This particular Instagram pic leaves little to the imagination, as Kostek bares all for the camera. Camille can be seen rocking a tiny black bikini, which hugs her curves in all the right places. The buxom blonde can be seen with a big smile plastered across her face, hair blowing in the wind, as she bends down to get closer to the camera.

Her choice in outfit shows off her ample assets, and it seems like Camille is enjoying some time on a beach as she soaks up some sun. Kostek also took the time to mention that she will be hosting an event at the Shrine Nightclub, which is located in Mashantucket, Connecticut. While the music will be provided by one DJ JD, it seems Camille will be making a celebrity appearance of sorts, which is bound to attract a few clubgoers.

Unsurprisingly, Camille’s latest post has proven popular with her Instagram fanbase. At the time of writing, this snapshot has only been live for a little over an hour but has already racked up over 12,000 likes and 100 comments in short order.

While many of the comments on this particular photo were positive in nature, Camille hasn’t always been so lucky. Recently, she opened up on trolls and body-shaming, in a report published by People.

“I can’t begin to explain how many rude comments I got after I posted this photo about my body. But for the women who I was able to help love who they are more from it, I post without hesitation for myself and for YOU,” Camille explained. “I’ve been sitting on this for a few days, deciding if I was going to share this, and I decided that I’m going to share a little bit of the things that I had seen.”

Camille Kostek is set to appear in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.