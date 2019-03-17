‘Fox News’ Abruptly Pulls Jeanine Pirro’s Show Off The Air For Sunday As Her Future Remains Uncertain

Fans hoping to see a new episode of Justice with Judge Jeanine on Sunday night will be disappointed, as Fox News abruptly decided to pull the show off the air amid growing controversy from remarks by host Jeanine Pirro.

As Variety reported, Fox News decided to replace the broadcast of her weekly program with a repeat of the documentary Scandalous, even though Justice with Judge Jeanine had been listed in printed television listings for Sunday. The change came just days after the network rebuked Pirro for comments she made about Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who said questioned as “antithetical” to the U.S. Constitution because she is a Muslim and wears a hijab.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro posed during her show.

The remarks led to a rare public rebuke from Fox News, which issued a statement condemning her remarks.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a statement (via The Hill).

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Fox News did not comment on the decision to pull Jeanine Pirro’s show off the air for Sunday, referring to it as an “internal scheduling matter.”

Fox News’ ‘Judge Jeanine’ Won’t Air This Saturday https://t.co/UH5c2JJ1t2 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 16, 2019

In the wake of the controversy her remarks caused, Jeanine Pirro tried to walk back the remarks, saying she did not mean to call Congresswoman Omar un-American, but instead had hoped to “ask a question and start a debate.” Pirro added that being Muslim does not mean a person doesn’t support the constitution.

Pirro’s comments came at the same time that fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson was engulfed in his own controversy after the left-leaning media watchdog group Media Matters published a series of interviews showing Carlson appearing on a show with a shock jock and making misogynistic remarks. In one of the clips, Carlson appeared to defend a religious sect accused of promoting sex with children, and in another, he made crude remarks about women.

Jeanine Pirro’s future with Fox News is now uncertain as a concerted effort to boycott advertisers has proven effective and even many of the right have condemned her remarks. As Variety noted, a number of Jeanine Pirro’s advertisers have already spoken out against her statements and pulled their ads from her show, including pharmaceutical advertising company Novo Nordisk.