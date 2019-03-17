Ivanka Trump Reminds Everyone Karlie Kloss Is Her Sister-In-Law

Kloss is married to Jared Kushner's brother.

Ivanka Trump often mentions her family connection with Karlie Kloss, but Kloss rarely brings up the fact that the two are sisters-in-law, both married to a Kushner brother.

But Vulture says that this week, Trump has been more eager than usual to make the connection between the new Project Runway host and herself in Instagram posts including videos, showing herself watching the show on television, and the leggy model on the small screen.

“Karlie, it’s happening!”

She also posted a photo on Instagram of herself giving the thumbs up, tagging Kloss with the word “amazing!” It’s unclear if Trump and Jared Kushner attended the intimate 80-person wedding of Kloss and Josh Kushner, but Ivanka sent very public messages to the couple under their engagement announcement on social media.

“So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Kloss, on the other hand, has only publicly stated that she “chose to be with the man she loves despite the obvious complications.”

The model and math enthusiast simply wanted the world to know that she and Josh Kushner share the same “liberal values” that guide their lives.

We feel so bad for Karlie Kloss. https://t.co/Q0C0W0ThXx — NYLON (@NylonMag) March 15, 2019

And Karlie Kloss has a point when she talks about complications. She and Kushner have obviously tried to live their lives without making too big of a stink for the First Family despite their clear political differences, says The Inquisitr.

Last March, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner took photos of themselves together at the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. to end gun violence. While Kushner took most of the photos he posted on Instagram, Kloss marched with a sign in reaction to the tragic shooting at the Parkland high school. Kloss’ sign said “Load minds, not guns.”

But Kloss and Kushner could have marched in New York or another city, but they chose Washington, D.C., where his brother lives and works to make a point. It was also revealed that the couple made a big donation to the cause, putting their money where their mouths are.

“Josh Kushner — a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who founded Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm; Oscar, a health insurance company; and Cadre, a real estate investment platform (and brother of Jared) — has quietly donated $50,000 to March for Our Lives.”

Making things even trickier, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the president, publicly liked each and every photo that Kloss and Kushner posted on Instagram.