Lori Loughlin Gets Lavish Home Theater Supplies Delivered To Her Home After Posting $1 Million Bail

Lori Loughlin is just one of the people caught up in the shocking college admissions scandal. The Fuller House star was arrested earlier this week with about 50 others, including her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and actress Felicity Huffman. Lori eventually posted $1 million in bail and was set free for the time being.

According to The Daily Mail, just days after being arrested and posting bail, Lori Loughlin received six TV panels for a home theater delivered to her mansion in Bel Air on Saturday.

Photographers snapped photos of workers unloading the huge panels from trucks and taking them into Lori’s home. The outlet suggests that Loughlin and her family are doing their best to remain out of the public eye following the scandal, and that they may be treating themselves to a new home theater system in order to enjoy their time at home a bit more.

As many fans already know, Lori, Mossimo, and many others were indicted this week after authorities claim that they spent large sums of money to cheat and bribe their children’s way into esteemed colleges and universities.

It was revealed that those arrested had paid test administrators to help their children cheat on college entrances exams, such as the ACT and SAT, as well as paid off college coaches to claim their kids were recruited athletes in hopes of landing them spots at coveted schools.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, since being arrested, Lori Loughlin has lost her job at The Hallmark Channel, a company known for wholesome family values and entertainment. Lori starred in many of the network’s films, as well as in the popular television series, When Calls The Heart.

Aunt Becky is out. Lori Loughlin won't return for #FullerHouse's final season in the fall after being indicted in the #CollegeCheatingScandal https://t.co/RW6CfHw7zr pic.twitter.com/db8bSsU7Jr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2019

Loughlin was also reportedly cut from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, where she played the beloved character of Aunt Becky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sketch artist who was in the courtroom with both Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman during their court hearings claims that the actress came across as defiant and arrogant during her time in front of the judge.

“It was so defiant. Loughlin came off, and I think it showed in my drawings, a little arrogant. An illustrator can bring that out maybe more than a camera. However, I wasn’t being subjective. I was just drawing what I saw. The way people stand, their body language, their attitude — it all plays a part in an illustration,” artist Mona Shafer Edwards told Fox News.

Lori Loughlin has yet to publicly speak out on the college admissions scandal.