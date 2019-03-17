‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Plots To Be The Next Bachelorette

Scheana Marie is still looking for love.

Between being a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, posting on social media, and her interest in a music career, Scheana Marie, formerly Scheana Shay, posts nearly every moment of her life on social media, so her interest to be the next contestant on The Bachelorette shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Celebrity Insider reports that just over the course of the Bravo show, Scheana has been engaged, married, and divorced from Rob Shay, and in a serious relationship with Rob Valletta, so she’s shown she’s keen on relationships, desperately wanting to find “the one,” get married, and have kids. The Vanderpump Rules server has even posted at length on Instagram about her quest to freeze her eggs just in case she doesn’t meet the right guy in time.

Scheana Marie says she’s more qualified than anyone to be the next contestant on The Bachelorette because she’s dated so many of the rejected contestants.

“I’ve been on many dates with The Bachelorette rejects, and I’ve kind of lived my own LA bachelorette life. Until ABC makes me the Bachelorette, I will keep dating the guys who don’t win!”

Scheana has pursued other Bravo stars and even foreign reality stars like Love Island Australia’s Justin Lacko, DMing him in an effort to hook up when he was in the U.S.

Even before Vanderpump Rules, Scheana had made a name for herself through her boss, Lisa Vanderpump, after it was discovered that Scheana was the mistress of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, sparking a battle between the two women which lasted for years. The two reportedly have buried the hatchet.

The Daily Mail says that though she doesn’t seem to have a special someone, she goes on a variety of dates, frequently with guys who work at PUMP or SUR on VPR.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has a history of cringing when Scheana sets her eyes on a man because she tends to move too fast with her eyes set on marriage. Many friends voiced concerns about her marriage to Rob Shay and annoyance when soon after her divorce, she insisted she was then going to marry Rob Valletta. Scheana seemed to be naming their children before she even had a ring.