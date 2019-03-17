Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Loves’ Planning Wedding To Chris Pratt, Says Insider

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger have been engaged for two months now, and fans are wondering how their wedding plans are coming along.

In a new report from People on March 16, a source close to the couple revealed what they know.

While the pair, who first began dating in June of 2018 and already live together, don’t have an exact date planned for their nuptials, the insider explained that “they have a general idea [about] when they want the wedding to happen.”

“Katherine is having the best time planning everything. She loves it,” said the source, who added that 39-year-old Pratt is trusting his fiancée’s instincts regarding most of the decisions related to their special day.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier in the week, Schwarzenegger said that she felt like everyone close to her was somehow involved in the planning of the wedding.

“My family is very involved. I’m very involved, [Chris] is very involved, so it’s a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun [time],” said the bride-to-be.

People’s insider also pointed out that 29-year-old Schwarzenegger really cares about Jack, Pratt’s 6-year-old son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and talks about him constantly.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wed the Mom actress in a small ceremony on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. However, they separated in August of 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce became official in October of 2018.

Faris is very happy for Pratt and Schwarzenegger, though, and even offered to officiate their wedding ceremony. Faris previously officiated the California nuptials of her Unqualified podcast co-host and executive producer, Sim Sarna, who married Amy Pomerantz in December of 2017.

According to Extra, the 42-year-old shared the story on her podcast about how Pratt texted her right away to tell her about the engagement.

“I was like, ‘Ah, that’s amazing,'” she dished. “And I texted him back, like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister. I’m not very good at it…'”

Many people are expecting Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s wedding to have religious elements, as their strong Christian faith is a crucial part of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine’s very famous father, recently revealed that he is extremely happy with his daughter’s betrothed.

“They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them all the best of luck,” The Terminator star said, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. “I love Chris — he’s fantastic.”