Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Why Kyle Had To Marry Summer

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer and Kyle consummate their marriage, and the next day, Summer has surgery to donate a piece of her liver to save Lola’s life.

Many viewers absolutely hate that Kyle (Michael Mealor) married Summer (Hunter King) even though he’s in love with Lola (Sasha Calle). Of course, the fact that he performed his husbandly duties on their wedding night after he expressly told Summer that he wouldn’t do that during their one-year agreement, leads many to wonder if Kyle really loves Lola at all.

Recently, Kyle actor, Michael Mealor gave TV Insider the lowdown on Kyle’s unexpected marriage to Summer. Mealor admitted that although Kyle loves Lola, he and Summer have a dramatic history and there’s certainly an attraction there that Kyle fought hard to get over. When Kyle wanted Summer, she didn’t want him, and as soon as Kyle moved on with Lola, Summer suddenly had to have him. Now that he and Summer are man and wife, it seems like Kyle may feel the old pull of their connection.

“Everyone knows their history. He wanted her for so long; he fought to get over her. There is that level of attraction between them.”

For the first time, Kyle is flying by the seat of his pants instead of planning everything out meticulously. He’s hurt seeing Lola fighting for her life, and he only wants her to survive and be happy. When Summer offered up that chance as long as Kyle married her, he jumped at the opportunity to save Lola’s life, but he has no idea what comes next.

Mealor said, “So, Kyle and Summer have always loved each other, but it may not be by everyone’s definition of the word. This isn’t the worst-case scenario. They’ll find a way to make this work. He’s thinking I need to do this now [marry Summer], and I’ll figure out figure out whatever comes next, but right now this is what I need to do.”

While being with Summer makes perfect sense, that doesn’t mean that Summer and Kyle are soulmates. Lola challenges Kyle to be a better human and examine some of the ways he lives his life. They’re opposites, and it’s been great for Kyle. Of course, Lola has been absolutely scared of her lack of control where Kyle is concerned, which caused them some issues, but she genuinely seems ready to make things work.

However, The Inquisitr reported that Kyle tells Lola the truth next week, and she’s incredibly hurt by the choice Kyle made. He tells Lola he made the choice out of love for her, but Lola may not see Kyle marrying Summer as love.

“Kyle doesn’t know how Lola will respond. He hopes that she can see this as the biggest act of love you can possibly partake in. At the same time, he is confirming every one of Lola’s fears with Summer. That’s what makes it a great twist,” said Mealor.

From Lola’s point of view, Kyle marrying Summer may be a strange way to show his love even if it does save her life.