Aerosmith Post Video Showing Rehearsals For Las Vegas Residency

In just three weeks, Aerosmith will begin a highly anticipated residency, Deuces Are Wild, in Las Vegas at the Park MGM resort. To show fans that they are “getting ready to take Sin City by storm,” the band posted a brand-new video featuring footage from rehearsals on YouTube.

The 78-minute black-and-white clip, shared on Saturday, March 16, shows all five original members of the legendary rock band — singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton, and drummer Joey Kramer — practicing on their instruments in preparation for the big shows. Each member of the group looks serious as they go over the songs that will be a part of each night’s program — except for outgoing frontman Tyler who looks right at the camera and offers a huge grin. Aerosmith’s 1993 song “Deuces Are Wild” plays in the background. The video can be seen below.

The Vegas performances “will bring guests face to face with America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in one of the most immersive, state-of-the-art audio and video technology experiences,” it is stated on Park MGM‘s website.

“The show will feature never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”

Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild is scheduled to premiere at the Park Theater on Saturday, April 6, and there are eight other performances slated for April. The band returns to perform several shows as part of the residency in the months of June, July, September, October, November, and December.

Additionally, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aerosmith will be bringing the Vegas show to three East Coast venues during the summer. Deuces Are Wild will be staged at the MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland, on August 8, 10, and 13; the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 16 and 18; and the MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts, on August 21, 24, 26, and 29.

Meanwhile, in between the Las Vegas dates, guitar extraordinaire Perry will play seven concerts in May with his other band, the Hollywood Vampires. The group features rock icon Alice Cooper on lead vocals, and famed actor Johnny Depp as the rhythm guitarist.

This past Thursday night, Tyler served as a presenter at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He handed out the last trophy of the evening, Song of the Year, to Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey for the track “The Middle.” The 70-year-old rock star attended the event, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with his longtime girlfriend, 30-year-old Aimee Preston.