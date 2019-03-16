Is Mama June Pregnant? Reality Star Hints That She’s Expecting After Arrest For Crack Cocaine Possession

Mama June may be pregnant again, with the reality star hinting she is expecting another child just after she was arrested for alleged possession of crack cocaine.

The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot dropped the clue on her show that she may have put on some weight because she is pregnant.

“I may have put on a few extra pounds,” said the reality star, whose real name is June Shannon, via E! News. “What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my god. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month.”

Later in the episode, Mama June shared to daughter Honey Boo Boo that things were tasting and smelling differently to her, hinting that she may be having pregnancy cravings.

She later called her sister to share a prediction that she felt like she could be pregnant.

“I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen. I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us,” she shared. “We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

It was not clear when the episode was filmed, but there are no reports that she is or is not pregnant. Many fans of the show noted that it has a tendency to stretch the truth, with many of the scenarios staged and even some rumors that Mama June had already underwent weight-loss surgery before the show was filmed, faking the weight loss that was featured in the first season.

The possible pregnancy reveal came just after Mama June was arrested on suspicion of crack cocaine possession. As TMZ reported, Mama June and her boyfriend, Edward Eugene “Geno” Doak, were allegedly engaged in an altercation and police were called. Local police arrested both for domestic violence along with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest has cast a shadow over the premiere of the show and the role Geno Doak would play. The Daily Mail reported that Doak has a criminal record of felony arrests, including burglary and drug possession.

The report from E! Online noted that the follow-up episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot is expected to reveal whether Mama June is actually pregnant. A preview of next week’s episode seemed to hint that she was indeed pregnant, however.