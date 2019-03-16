Mexico’s ‘Hottest Weather Girl Ever’ Yanet Garcia Puts Her World-Famous Derriere On Display In Instagram Photo

Mexican model and weather presenter Yanet Garcia has been famously dubbed as the “hottest weather girl ever” by TMZ, per YouTube, and that moniker has stuck with her over her years of social media fame. Having cultivated a sizable fan base on Instagram — with approximately 9.4 million individual users following her feed — it appears that the brunette bombshell has some serious pop cultural longevity.

In her most recent share, Yanet can be seen taking a bit of a rest from some sort of outdoor activity with the sprawling, mountainous terrain backgrounding her. Donning a sports bra and a pair of skintight athletic pants, the Mexican weather girl leaves very little to the imagination. Yanet exposes her midriff to the elements, giving her audience a glimpse of her hourglass silhouette and feminine figure in the process. Her slender arms reach down to rest upon her thighs, and she gazes off beyond the camera lens in a reflective pose.

The somewhat cheeky focal point of the picture is her pert posterior, her world-famous curves being highlighted as she sits on a thin wooden fence. Accessorizing the sun-drenched look with a pair of dark aviator sunglasses, a backwards baseball cap and a simple bracelet on her left hand, Yanet looked sporty and chic all at once.

Leaving a simple caption below the photo in order to greet her admirers, Yanet Garcia let the idyllic setting and her enviable body do the talking. It seems that the gamble paid off, as more than 120,000 users liked the image within less than an hour of it having been posted. More than 600 of her most dedicated fans and followers also took the time to leave her a personalized note in this short span of time, with most of the messages being complimentary in nature.

One user wrote, “I love you so much,” followed by a heart emoji and a bomb emoji, fuse lit. A second social media fan quipped, “You’re in my city Yanet. Welcome to the City of Angels.”

The latter comment was left in reference to Yanet’s geotag, which revealed that she was currently in Los Angeles, California — though almost certainly quite far from city center given the expanse of greenery behind her.

Whether she gains more fans and followers by posting sultry, sensual, or simply candid snapshots of herself to social media or whether her fame is tied to her career as a television personality, Yanet Garcia isn’t going anywhere. Her devotees love everything that she shares with them, and they can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.