Ivanka Trump’s Tweet After New Zealand Mosque Massacre Gets Mixed Reaction

Many branded Trump a 'hypocrite' for saying she supports Muslims.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the president and senior White House adviser tweeted a message of support after the New Zealand mosque massacre, but her words of support received mixed messages with some calling her a hypocrite after her father is accused of sparking hate groups.

The Daily Mail says that after 49 people were killed in Christchurch, New Zealand, the First Daughter posted a tribute on Twitter.

“49 innocent people were slaughtered in their place of worship during the terrorist attack on Christchurch Mosques. We join New Zealand and Muslim communities around the world in condemnation of this evil as we pray for the families of each victim and grieve together.”

While some thanked Trump for her sentiments, others called out her family for falling short when minorities are targeted by white nationalist groups. Some accused Trump’s father of inspiring terrorists.

“Tell your father to stop spreading hatred and white supremacist ideology.”

Ivanka Trump called out the shooter as evil, standing in solidarity with the members of the mosque, but some of the more vocal Twitter users suggested that she needed to clean things up in her own family before sending well wishes to New Zealand.

“Hypocrite! You are the daughter of, and work for the President – a White Supremacist! Ivanka you cannot have it both ways, divorce yourself from your father’s vile anti Muslim, anti Semitic (that you are converted is irrelevant) beliefs! Or that MBS did not order murder!”

Tragedies happen, NO QUARTER for muslims!!!…Ivanka Trump gets praise — and pushback — for tweet condemning the New Zealand attack https://t.co/8ktVRXsVTm via @YahooLifestyle — ❌Sharon ❌Frohberg❌ (@SharonMarietta) March 16, 2019

Slate reported that some of the ire directed at Ivanka was in response to her father’s comments that he doesn’t believe that white nationalism is a problem, but he’ll look into it. Trump suggested that he believes that a small group of people have serious problems, but it’s not a crisis in the United States and around the world.

While Donald Trump called the murders of 49 people “horrible,” he refused to acknowledge that the person who did it was a terrorist, despite the alleged killer calling himself one in his own manifesto. He also used the word invasion, a term which was also used by the accused shooter, saying that the problem is an “invasion” at the border like we have never seen before.

Trump also upset a number of people by signing the veto in his continued pursuit of a border wall to keep immigrants out of the United States.

The man under arrest in the New Zealand shooting referenced Donald Trump in his writings, saying that he was a symbol of a “renewed white identity.”