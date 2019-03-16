WWE Bombshell Alexa Bliss Teases Cleavage, Flashes A Sly Smile In Recent Instagram Photo

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss, real name Lexi Kaufman, is perhaps one of the most prominent figures in professional wrestling. Blending compelling in-ring talent with a wicked beauty that captivates her legions of admirers, Alexa Bliss is a rare talent both between the ropes and on social media.

In a recent Instagram share, Alexa put forward a glamorous, yet provocative look that set pulses racing and hearts aflutter. In a close-cropped frame, Alexa strikes a confident pose as she shoots a wry smile at the camera, revealing two rows of perfect teeth. Her signature high contrast makeup game is on point, baby blues being complimented by a deep, smoky eye and some hot pink eyeshadow. Luxurious lashes and perfectly sculpted brows help to round out the glamorous look. She also dons some concealer and a bit of light foundation to blend with her fair, flawless complexion.

The WWE superstar styled her signature platinum blonde locks in a dramatic side part, straight tresses tumbling down to crest about her bust. At the edge of the snapshot, her bright pink tips can be seen.

Clad in a skintight black top with sheer detailing, “Little Miss Bliss” teases a hint of her cleavage, showcasing her feminine silhouette with large, flashy sequins.

Displaying a bit of her notoriously playful attitude in the caption of the photo, Alexa Bliss let her looks do the talking for her in this particular instance. Her fanbase came to the rescue, showing deep appreciation for her share by awarding nearly 200,000 likes and almost 2,000 comments on the sexy snap.

“Another reminder for all non-believers #Goddess,” one user wrote, followed by a female sign emoji. A second Instagram fan referenced Alexa’s caption, and quipped, “And that smile makes my day.” The latter comment was trailed by a number of heart emojis.

Alexa Bliss is set to host WrestleMania 35 this year, per CageSideSeats. The feisty and impetuous professional wrestler has developed quite a reputation of shooting from the hip, mixing sarcasm and acute analysis all at once. While it may be disappointing for some to see that Alexa won’t be scheduled for a match during the biggest sports entertainment pay-per-view of the year, her most serious devotees are likely holding out hope that her hosting duties get a little physical.

Alexa Bliss has held the WWE Raw Women’s Championship and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship multiple times, per ESPN, and is a force to be reckoned with in any division in which she finds herself. Her fans follow her career closely, and can’t wait to see her perform at WrestleMania 35.