Jax Taylor Defends Katie Maloney After Bully Backlash On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The narrative of Katie Maloney-Schwartz being a bully on Vanderpump Rules has resurfaced in Season 7. Katie has been on the receiving end of bullying herself by trolls after her verbal altercation with James Kennedy at the beginning of the season. The SUR waitress famously offered boss Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum, saying it was either her or James at the popular West Hollywood hotspot. Lisa opted to fire James, and since then, Katie has been labeled a bully by her friends and viewers alike.

Katie’s co-star, Tom Sandoval, engaged her in an argument in last Monday’s episode after he came to the defense of the DJ. The bartender called Katie a bully and referenced her hypocrisy since she has said many negative things about her co-stars in the past. Once the topic came up on screen, fans got even more aggressive on Twitter as they agreed with Tom. Now, fellow Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is stepping up to defend Katie in a new tweet.

Jax originally tweeted that viewers were wrong in their opinions about Katie and questioned what people gained by attacking someone they didn’t know on social media. A viewer responded to Jax and said the only version they know of Katie is the one that they see on TV and asked what do the stars expect from their loyal fans?

“But what do you get out of personally bashing someone whom, you never met mind you, to the point where it might be time to see some one for help. Do you feel better? I just don’t get the vicious attacks on some one you will never meet. My god she didn’t murder anyone,” Jax tweeted back.

Katie responded to several of Jax’s tweets as he defended her and his co-stars. The waitress commented that there are a lot of angry people out there in the world who think that they are experts on the lives of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Unfortunately, Jax and Katie’s exchanges haven’t stopped viewers for coming after them on Twitter, but its the price to pay for being on reality television.

Seeing Jax and Katie come to one another’s defense is refreshing as the two haven’t always had the best history. Jax was unsure of Katie’s relationship in the past to her now-husband, Tom Schwartz. The duo has since mended fences and defend one another and seem to support each other’s relationships.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.