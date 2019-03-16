Khloe Kardashian Helps Dream Throw Rob Kardashian A Surprise Birthday Party And Shares Photos On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream are spreading good luck for his surprise birthday party.

While Rob’s 32nd birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day, the Good American designer assisted her 2-year-old niece in decorating Rob’s house with green sequins and four-leaf clovers. According to Khloe’s Instagram Stories, the entire concept was Dream’s idea and she wanted to have a family gathering for her dad’s special day.

“DREAMY DREAM wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” the Revenge Body star wrote on her story.

“Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!”

Khloe then continued to share more photos of the party, which involved cupcakes and a round cake that read “happy birthday daddy.” She also posted a video of Dream playing with her cousins- Penelope Disick, 6, North West, 5, Chicago, 1, Stormi Webster, 1 and True Thompson, 11 months as Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” played in her video. Khloe jokingly described her brother’s kid-friendly birthday as “wild” and promised there would be another celebration on his birthday on Sunday.

The birthday celebration for Rob comes after rumors that the Arthur George designer was fighting his ex-fiancee and baby mama Blac Chyna for custody Page Six reported in February that Rob hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to help him get increased custody for Dream. While he and Blac Chyna currently have 50/50 custody of their daughter, she primarily spends time with the Kardashians. Both Rob and Blac Chyna released statements denying they are in any legal battles with each other.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he said in a tweet in February.

Blac Chyna echoed her ex’s sentiments and said the pair only have their daughter’s interests in mind and Rob is “a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Khloe may find herself in her own battle for her daughter True’s interests. Hollywood Life reports that the Kocktailswith Khloe alum is willing to fight her ex Tristan Thompson for sole custody following his recent cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Khloe reportedly wants Thompson to visit True regularly but feels for now she is best living primarily with her.

“The best part of Khloe’s day is singing her daughter to sleep every night and she would be heartbroken if that was ever taken away from her,” a source told Hollywood Life.