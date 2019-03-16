After Coming Under Attack For Alleged Islamophobia, Chelsea Clinton Gets Unlikely Backer In Donald Trump Jr.

Chelsea Clinton came under attack during a vigil on the New York University campus for victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand, and now the former first daughter is getting an unlikely backer — Donald Trump Jr.

Clinton was publicly berated by students who accused her of Islamophobia for her criticism of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Like a number of others in the Democratic Party, Clinton had accused Rep. Omar of anti-Semitism for her criticism that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) had too much influence.

“We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-semitism,” Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter on February 12.

At this week’s vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand, a small group of NYU students confronted Clinton and accused her of stoking hatred against Muslims with her statement against Omar, the first female Muslim to serve in Congress.

“This is the result of a massacre, stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” one of the students told Clinton. “And I want you to know that and I want you to feel that deep inside.”

Chelsea Clinton, who is pregnant, remained calm during the incident and told the protesters that she was sorry they felt that way.

Many have since come forward to defend Clinton, saying that she did not deserve such a verbal attack and that she would not be responsible for the actions of a white supremacist who according to his manifesto despised immigration.

One of those defending her was someone normally on the opposite end of the political spectrum, and who frequently took aim at Clinton’s family. Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer a defense of Chelsea Clinton.

“It’s sickening to see people blame [Chelsea Clinton] for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism,” he wrote on Twitter. “We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.”

Chelsea Clinton confronted at New Zealand mosque attack vigil, accused of "stoking" hatred https://t.co/80G8oS4qiZ pic.twitter.com/xB0m9dZkBG — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2019

Though their families may be frequent political opponents, Chelsea Clinton has also stuck up for the Trumps in the past as well, calling for the press to give youngest son Barron Trump privacy, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Chelsea had also been longtime friends with Ivanka Trump, Donald’s oldest daughter.