Paris Jackson Reportedly Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson has reportedly been hospitalized after an attempt at suicide.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old allegedly slit both of her wrists at her Los Angeles home around 7:30 a.m. The publication shared that Jackson was immediately rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

However, it was also reported that she was placed on a 5150 hold, which according to Ferc, allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. Jackson had also attempted suicide back in 2013.

Sources close to the family share that Jackson’s suicide attempt is largely related to the fallout and allegations made against her father, Michael Jackson, in the Leaving Neverland documentary. In the highly-publicized documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Jackson of molesting them for many years when they were children and into their teens.

Earlier this morning, Jackson tweeted “bullsh**” shortly after it was alleged that she was rushed to the hospital. Again, around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, Paris directly responded to a tweet from Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, regarding the alleged suicide attempt.

“I am so upset about @ParisJackson who allegedly attempted suicide. We are all products of our parents’ unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My (heart) is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter,” Frankel wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“Lies lies lies omg and more lies,” Jackson responded with a link to Frankel’s tweet.

Shortly after, she followed up that tweet with another in direct response to TMZ‘s article about the attempted suicide.

“F*** you you fu**** liars,” she tweeted.

Since Leaving Neverland aired, the Jackson family has been facing a lot of backlash. Many of Jackson’s song collaborations are being yanked by other artists and records are being pulled from the shelves of retailers. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Jackson directly responded to a fan who criticized her for not commenting on the documentary on social media.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him, but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me.”

It’s also been reported that Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket, is taking the backlash from the documentary the hardest out of his three kids. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 17-year-old has stopped talking amid the allegations against his father. His cousin, Taj Jackson, said that before the documentary he was the “most talkative” kid at school but now he’s not saying a word.

Earlier this year, Paris checked herself into rehab and took time off work to “prioritize her physical and emotional health.” The story of her alleged suicide is still developing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.