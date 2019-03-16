Romee Strijd Exposes Skin And Goes For A Brigitte Bardot Look In New Snap

Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd is one of the most successful models in the world today and owing to her association with the lingerie company, she has also created a massive followership on social media. On Instagram alone, more than 5.3 million people follow the Dutch beauty and whenever she posts her risque snapshots on the photo-sharing website, they become an instant hit.

Saturday afternoon was no exception, as the model took to her account and posted a new snap which immediately sent temperatures soaring. In the picture, the model could be seen wearing nothing else but a pair of black stockings in a sheer finish. Romee exposed her bare shoulders but censored her assets with the help of her arms.

The 23-year-old model tied her hair into a ponytail and wore a full face of makeup comprising some nude shades and lots of eyeliner. The stunner accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and puckered her lips to strike a very sexy pose. Per the caption, Romee’s look was inspired by the famous French model and singer, Brigitte Bardot — who was one of the best-known sex symbols of the 1950s and 1960s.

Romee’s sultry pictures garnered more than 231,000 likes and close to 13,00 comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments, calling her “extremely hot,” “incredible girl and angel,” “gorgeous woman,” and “simply stunning.”

Commenting on the pic, one person wrote that Romee is the most beautiful Victoria’s Secret angel, while another one called the model the “epitome of perfection.” Another fan opined that Romee looked more like Britney Spears instead of Brigitte Bardot.

Prior to posting the said picture, Romee shared a heartwarming image of herself wherein she was featured holding hands with her boyfriend, Laurens van Leeuwen. In the pic, the model could be seen donning a black high-neck shirt which she teamed with black pants and a fawn-colored coat. The model accessorized with a large-sized black belt, drop earrings and a pair of black shades to pull off a very chic look. Her boyfriend also looked stunning as the couple posed for a candid photograph.

Although most of the comments on the picture were complimentary in nature, a few also wrote that they are jealous of Laurens because he has the most beautiful woman in the world as his girlfriend.

According to an article by The Fact Ninja, the lovebirds had been together for a long time and started dating when they were teenagers. The article also said that the model is deeply in love with Laurens and plans to tie the knot with him in the future.