‘Captain Marvel’ A Feminist Hit, Just Smashed Another Box Office Record

"Come For The Feminism, Stay For The Space Cat."

The box office success of Captain Marvel is showing no signs of letting up as the film turns the corner from a blockbuster first week with an estimated $70 million take in its second, Variety reports. The movie has already exceeded $200 million in the United States and another $378 million overseas. The smash success comes even as domestic ticket sales have been down generally, with sales down about 27% across the industry.

The film’s performance puts it firmly in second place for highest grossing, surpassed only by 2017’s Beauty and the Beast reboot.

Captain Marvel has been widely hailed as a substantial win for female representation, especially in the traditionally mail-dominated super hero genre. Teasers for the hotly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame have carried the hype forward further, with the latest official poster revealing the inclusion of the Captain Marvel character.

The Huffington Post recently weighed in on the phenomenon, with a point/counterpoint debate article between the publication’s colleagues Bill Bradley and Marina Fang. The piece suggests that would-be viewers come for the feminism but stay for the space cat, a reference to a feline-oriented plot points that seems to have delighted the cat-loving internet, among others.

Fang, who admits that going into the film she was not in particular a comic book or super hero fan, indicates that she enjoyed the film on its own merits and sees it as a huge win for representation in film, likening its success to that of another recent standout, Black Panther.

“[Black Panther is} another example of a film that works for both Marvel fans and regular moviegoers. And both are obviously huge landmarks for representation, so hopefully Hollywood will finally, finally stop being surprised when movies led by women and/or people of color make a ton of money, like both Black Panther and Captain Marvel have.”

Bradley likewise acknowledges the dynamics at play with the groundbreaking film and also shed light on the resistance that the film faced even prior to opening, driven largely by superhero fans who, for a number of reasons, found the female lead unpalatable.

“Before the movie was even released, it was already under attack by trolls who wanted to boycott it because Brie Larson said she didn’t just want reviews from white dudes. With people showing up in force to see Captain Marvel, the trolls’ plan obviously didn’t work out too well.

Larson in an interview had indicated that she didn’t necessarily want to hear the opinion of a middle aged white man when it comes to a film intended to speak to an entirely different audience.

“I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time,” she said. “It wasn’t made for him! I want to know what it meant to women of colour, biracial women, to teen women of colour.”

Controversy aside, Larson’s Captain Marvel represents the first female-fronted film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if box office success is anything to go by, she won’t be the last.