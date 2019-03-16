Jessica Simpson Glows At Son Ace’s Little League Game

Jessica Simpson is due at any moment with her newest baby girl, Birdie, but the singer took some time out of her busy schedule to attend her son Ace’s Little League game. Simpson took a moment to snap a selfie with her husband, Eric Johnson, and the former reality star was glowing in the picture. Simpson shared the photo to Instagram, and her fans went wild for the update.

Simpson and Johnson wore matching green baseball caps, and Simpson accessorized the laid-back look with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted, oversized hoop earrings and aviator-style sunglasses. She wore her honey-colored locks in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders, and looked cozy in an oversized sweater.

The “I Think I’m In Love With You” singer wore heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones and a sparkling pink lip gloss that made her plump pout stand out.

Simpson and Johnson looked thrilled, and the proud parents announced that Ace had hit a home run during his game. She and Johnson smiled for the camera, looking like they were enjoying the day in the sun.

Fans were excited to see Simpson out and about and looking healthy. Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she had been hospitalized with bronchitis and that the trip had been her fourth hospital visit in a handful of months. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a hospital mask and give a quick update on her health scare.

“Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this.”

In addition to her respiratory issues, Simpson has had some common, but painful, pregnancy woes. She revealed that she had been suffering from sciatica pain, as USA Today shared. She was excited to lace her walking shoes back up and take a jaunt around her neighborhood to work off some of the anxiety she had been feeling over her illnesses.

Additionally, Simpson shared a picture of her swollen feet to Instagram, another common, but annoying, side effect of pregnancy. In a hilarious post, she showed off a picture of her legs and feet in a pair of stunning, high-heeled sandals, next to the pic of her oversized feet in a giggle-inducing twist on the 10-year challenge that made the rounds on social media earlier this year. She updated her followers by sharing that she had tried cupping in order to keep the retained water at bay.

Fans will be keeping an eye out on Simpson’s social media for the next update from the soon-to-be mom of three, and of course, they’ll be anxiously waiting for the news of baby Birdie’s arrival.