‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Shares Steamy Shower Video In Latest Instagram Update

Lindsey Pelas sure knows how to bring the heat when updating her fans on Instagram, and a video posted by the Playboy model might have been intended to show her cooling her down, but ended up being one of the most steamy shares by the curvaceous model.

In the video, Pelas starts off by slowly turning on the outdoor shower. She steps under the faucet to reveal a barely there, multicolored bikini, and lets the water pour over her voluptuous body. She runs her fingers through her honey-colored hair, as the camera pans down to reveal her ample cleavage in the body-hugging bikini top.

As the Maxim model spins around in the shower to a slow-moving Motown song playing in the background, she shows off her rock hard abs and toned arms — proving her hard work in the gym is truly paying off. Her curvy thighs were on full display, and before the video ended, fans of the model got one last, close-up glimpse of her buxom chest.

Though the gorgeous model was mid-rinse off, she still looked glamorous by rocking a contoured face, and peach-colored lipstick. She wore heavy flicks of mascara that made her mossy colored eyes stand out, and her damp, blonde locks in long, loose waves that spilled down her back.

Just yesterday, the curvaceous model showed off a cheeky snap of herself, wearing a thin, full-bodied bathing suit. Pelas leaned up against a building and gave her fans a full-on view of her opulent backside. The angle in which she positioned herself gave a glimpse of her large chest, which was pouring out of the side of the suit.

For that shot, Pelas wore her platinum hair in long, bouncy waves that cascaded down her back. As she glanced over her shoulder to give a flirtatious pout to the camera, fans got to see her stunning makeup choice, including a nude lip that accentuated her plump pout.

The Esquire vixen also shares updates about her life and exciting adventures to her Instagram story. Yesterday, Pelas wore a black bandeau for a quick video in which she blew kisses to the camera, surrounded by animated red hearts and arrows. The tight garb highlighted her engorged chest and showed off a different angle of her cleavage, which was on full display.

Pelas playfully pulled at her ponytail as she gave a little wiggle on her couch. The cut-off top revealed her chiseled abs, and her toned arms were visible as she extended her arms out for the shoot.

As always, fans of Pelas will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media to see what the buxom blonde will be up to next.