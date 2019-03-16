Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Was Asked For College Admissions Advice Days Before Scandal Broke

While social media continues to be abuzz with breaking stories surrounding the details of a shocking college admissions scandal involving famed actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicia Huffman, among others, there are new developments constantly coming to light.

Now, as Newsweek details, it appears that Lori Loughlin’s daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, was giving advice on how to proceed with college admissions to impressionable high school students. In an interview dated March 8 with the Zach Sang Show, Olivia Jade revealed that she was frequently the subject of direct messages from teenagers looking for advice on how to go about applying to college, calling the experience “the coolest thing” and “fun.” While Olivia Jade never directly mentioned whether or not she replied to said messages, the question remains.

In a sprawling 42-minute YouTube interview which sees Olivia Jade speak out about her college experience, her now-canceled partnership with red-hot fashion brand Sephora, and the fact that her father — designer Mossimo Giannulli — “faked his way through [college],” viewers are treated to footage which now seems perhaps prescient. It should be noted that Giannuli is also facing charges for his alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, alongside his wife. Olivia Jade’s partnership with Sephora has come to an ignominious close, per Elle, with the brand making it clear in a public statement delivered via a spokesperson.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, was sharing college admission tips online days before bribery scandal broke.https://t.co/zoteIM1AdC pic.twitter.com/fn4NEobY3I — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 16, 2019

Lori Loughlin is perhaps most famous for portraying the character of Aunt Becky on the classic 1980s and 1990s sitcom Full House, a show which also featured the talents of Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier. The wildly successful sequel, Fuller House, also made room for Loughlin’s character, although, per recent reporting from Vulture, Aunt Becky has been turfed from the final season of the Netflix offering.

Loughlin stands accused of paying $500,000 in exchange for having her two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California under false pretenses of athletic merit, per Global News. Claiming that Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli were varsity-level rowing team members, when, in fact, neither young woman had participated in said sport in a serious manner, the sisters were admitted to the prestigious college.

The operation conducted by investigators was codenamed “Operation Varsity Blues,” and resulted in charges being laid upon at least nine coaches and 33 parents. As for Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, the sisters are said to be withdrawing from their studies at USC, per Refinery29.