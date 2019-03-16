Meghan Markle Praises ‘Inspiring’ Students In Open Letter For Association Of Commonwealth Universities

Meghan Markle wants to ensure that everyone feels like they have the chance to succeed in higher education. The Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter to youth around the world in her new role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), which connects higher education institutions and students across the Commonwealth’s network of 53 nations. In her letter, Markle encourages young people to use their visions to create positive change, according to People.

“As patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, it brings me incredible pride to support a network of universities each aligned with the shared goal of enabling students worldwide to maximize their potential through access to higher education,” Markle began.

She continued on to say that higher education allows students to enter the workforce with a new set of skills that will ultimately improve their rate of success. However, many students within the Commonwealth simply feel that their potential in education is “out of reach,” as a result of financial instability or cultural stigma.

“The ACU seeks to break through these boundaries and enable all curious minds the opportunity to whet their appetites for the experiential value of higher learning,” the mother-to-be wrote, adding that higher education is the key to breaking poverty.

The duchess ended her letter by urging readers to support students as she does with the ACU.

Duchess of Sussex pens message for hew new patronage, the Association of Commonwealth Universities https://t.co/IW2b0gQY8O pic.twitter.com/oAm1LPr0Dm — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 15, 2019

“I am inspired by the students of today, by their vision and ambition for positive change, and by their understanding of the powerful role higher education can play to create a brighter future. The Commonwealth’s young people are an incredible asset, and it is vital that we invest in them,” Markle said.

Markle’s letter prefaced the ACU‘s strategy for success by 2030, which includes building partnerships with fellow organizations, awarding grants and scholarships, and building the ACU’s overall brand.

The duchess was announced as royal patron of the ACU back in January. The role was passed down to Markle from Queen Elizabeth herself, as it was known to be a great fit for the former actress.

In October, Markle recalled her days attending Northwestern University during a speech on her first royal tour with husband Prince Harry, Insider reported. She revealed that she too saw challenges in affording higher education, but she has always valued the opportunity to attend college greatly.

Markle visited the ACU in January, where she explained that she would like to break down the barriers which pose challenges to women and people of color who are trying to succeed in higher education.