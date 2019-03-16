Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Curve-Hugging Silver Gown

'The Royals' star showed off her incredible figure in a sophisticated sequin frock at a high-society birthday bash on Friday.

Elizabeth Hurley turned heads in London on Friday night as she stepped out for a night of glamour in Mayfair. The 53-year-old stunner slipped into a glittering silver sequin gown, flaunting her fabulous figure in the eye-catching number.

According to The Daily Mail, the gorgeous actress and model wore the show-stopping frock to the birthday bash of socialite Heather Kerzner, which took place at the prestigious Claridge’s Hotel on March 15. Thrown three days in advance of her actual birthday, the party brought together a host of well-known celebrities from the Mayfair circle, including socialite Tamara Beckwith and CNBC broadcaster Tania Bryer.

Elizabeth Hurley kept all eyes on her when she showed up at the swanky soiree clad in the shimmering floor-length frock. The Bedazzled actress looked radiant as she posed for a few quick snaps before making her way to the glamorous affair.

The English beauty looked every inch the siren in the spectacular mermaid dress. The curve-hugging gown showcased her hourglass figure in a very alluring display, showing off her slender physique.

The silver sequin dress boasted copper-colored striped details above the chest and all around the waistline, which flared down along the hips. The delicate embellishments highlighted Elizabeth’s sculpted frame, accentuating her lithe midsection and ample bust.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, oozes glamour in a shimmering silver gown as she enjoys a night out in Mayfair https://t.co/yBcjMAUsWH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 16, 2019

Elizabeth teamed up her splendid gown with a stylish fur stole and accessorized with a boxy silver-and-gold clutch. Ever the glam queen, the stunning actress topped off her look with a pair of glitzy drop earrings.

The Royals star looked regal in the head-turning gown. She wore her chestnut-brown tresses in voluminous waves cascading down her back. Although the floor-length gown concealed her feet and didn’t give away any clue about her choice of footwear, it’s safe to assume that she added height to her svelte frame with pair of elegant heels.

The Estée Lauder spokes-model dolled up her youthful visage with her signature makeup style, with included thick black eyeliner, a touch of blush, and a glossy pink lipstick.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth made a lasting impression at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, after being invited to the star-studded event to present the coveted award on Champion Day. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a glorious photo with the big winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Irish jockey Mark Walsh.

Elizabeth was the epitome of elegance in a tailored tweed coat, complete with black velvet buttons and a brown faux-fur collar. The actress looked effortlessly chic in the flattering ensemble, which she paired with a sophisticated black velvet fascinator. The striking accessory was embellished with black lace flowers and beads, sporting a splash of color in the form of a lavish pink flower attached on the left side.