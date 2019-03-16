Khloe Kardashian Worried About Daughter True’s Future, Wants Sole Custody, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is ready to fight her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for sole custody of their little girl, True.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe is worried about True’s future and believes that the almost 1-year-old will have a better life if Thompson allows her to have sole custody of their daughter.

“Khloe worries about her daughter’s future and is prepared to fight to maintain custody of her only child. Khloe is in close contact with her family attorney to insure [sic] that she will never lose custody of True to Tristan, should he decide to take her to court. While Khloe is financially secure, she has also discussed child support with her attorney, she is making sure all her bases are covered and that everything dealing with True and Tristan is fair and equitable,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is getting tired of dealing with something related to Tristan every single day. She longs for the days when everything will just be about little True and expects Tristan to do his part to ensure that the process of their co-parenting and custody go as quick and painless as possible.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The cheating scandal marked the second time that Tristan had been caught being unfaithful to Khloe in less than a year. The first time was last April when Kardashian was nine months pregnant. Although the pair stayed together the first time, Khloe ended things with Tristan after the second cheating scandal.

Meanwhile Us Weekly claims that Khloe is getting upset about Tristan’s lack of effort to see and help her parent their daughter following the split. Although Thompson is often on the road and traveling for games due to his hectic NBA schedule, sources claim that Kardashian feels like Thompson has already “moved on” and has an idea that he’ll simply see his daughter whenever he gets around to it.

Meanwhile, the little girl is getting ready to celebrate her first birthday, and it remains to be seen if Tristan will be there to share the special day with Khloe and the rest of her family, or if he’ll miss out due to the split.

