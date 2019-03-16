Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Bikini Flaunts Full, Round Derriere & Insanely Long Legs In Tiny Bikini

Australian model Natalie Roser is well established in her industry, having traveled the world to act as the face of many a promotional campaign. Appearing in the pages of Maxim as well as numerous other beauty and fashion magazines, the blonde bombshell is no stranger to fame, and knows exactly how to maintain her high profile. Recently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to share some sizzling snapshots with her most ardent admirers, the leggy model set pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

In this particular image, Natalie can be seen striking a sexy pose on a sun-drenched beach, backgrounded by palm trees, a blue sky, and a lifeguard’s station. Shooting a wide, beaming grin over her left shoulder, the blonde beauty displays a warmth that may even exceed that of the temperatures surrounding her. Her tawny tresses are styled in loose, beachy waves which crest about her back and shoulders with wild abandon. Wearing light foundation, concealer, and sporting a pretty nude lip, the Australian model displays great confidence.

Natalie Roser’s enviable physique is perhaps the centerpiece or focal point of the photograph, however. Her pert posterior is at the center of the frame, clad only in a pair of skimpy yellow bikini bottoms which do little to hide her ample assets. A matching bikini top winds its way around her back and about her bust. Great expanses of toned, tanned skin are showcased by her choice of swimwear, her lithe and athletic figure on full display. Toned thighs and long, slender legs complete the beach-babe aesthetic for Natalie, and the candid nature of her pose emphasizes the authenticity of the model’s body of work, something she has developed a reputation for.

With a somewhat straightforward caption that sees her offering up well wishes to her audience and thankfulness for being able to take in the sunny beach, Natalie let her iconic curves do the talking. Her fans didn’t seem to mind, lavishing over 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments on the share in mere minutes of it having been posted.

One user wrote, “Great shot, Nice view,” followed by a peach emoji and a flame emoji. A second Instagram fan queried, “Dang, you been working on that tushie?”

This share is the latest in a line of recent snapshots featuring a bikini-clad Roser, per The Daily Mail. Her many admirers almost certainly won’t be complaining, and her legions of fans and followers are extremely excited to see what side of herself she might share with them next.