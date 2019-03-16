‘Playmate Of The Year’ Sara Underwood Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scanty Two-Piece String Bikini

Former Playboy model — and 2007 Playmate of the Year — Sara Underwood is perhaps one of the most well-known women on Instagram. Frequent users of the photo and video sharing platform may be familiar with Sara’s iconic figure, provocative photos, and cheeky sense of humor. Having amassed a sizable fan base of approximately 9.2 million individual users on Instagram, it’s patently obvious that the blonde bombshell is making a huge splash on social media.

In a recent share, Sara decided to doff most of her clothing in favor of sporting a skimpy two-piece string bikini. The sun is out in full force in this snapshot, with the bright rays shining down on Sara’s tanned, toned body to capture every bit of her curvaceous form. Her ample cleavage is prominently featured in the photographic frame, accentuated not only by the scanty bikini top but also by the shadows cast by the dramatic lighting. Closing her eyes, tilting her head, and letting her signature blonde tresses fly in loose, carefree waves, Sara projects a sense of sultry confidence and sensuality.

The former television hostess showcased her flat, chiseled stomach and feminine silhouette in this snap, also highlighting her curvy hips, sculpted thighs, and long, slender legs. Her feet are buried in the warm sand that can be seen dotting her flawless skin all the way up to her knees.

Backgrounded by a white building, an urban skyline, cloud-speckled heavens, and her own shadow, Sara seems to be living in an idyllic moment at the time of the image’s capture.

In the caption of the image, Underwood made a little joke about wanting to have a beer, playing off of an old axiom of longing. She also gave a shout-out to her promotional partner. It looks like her fans were captivated by the sun-drenched snapshot, with over 250,000 users leaving a like on the picture. Nearly 2,000 Instagram fans took the time to pen a short note in response to Sara’s beachy shot, with the majority of the comments being highly complimentary.

One user wrote, “Even your shadow is getting it.” A second Instagram fan quipped, “Sara, honestly, this is perfection! Anyone disagree?”

Sara Underwood may be best known for her work with Playboy, but she also served a rather lengthy stint as the co-host of G4 vehicle Attack of the Show! Despite the tech-inspired TV show shuttering in 2013, it seems that Sara has been busy with her own career ever since. Her admirers can’t get enough of her, and can’t wait to see what she will share with the world next.