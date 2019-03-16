Diddy Is Reportedly Dating Steve Harvey’s Daughter Lori Just Months After Cassie Split

It looks like Diddy is back in the dating game as the entertainment mogul is reportedly dating model Lori Harvey.

According to iHeartRadio news, the Bad Boy creator, 49 and the model, 22, were spotted together at a reggae concert in Miami earlier this week. The two were apparently cozy with each other throughout the event, which caused the speculations on social media. While many users believe the images were of the pair, others stated the woman was only someone who looked similar to Steve Harvey’s daughter.

Harvey was romantically linked to Diddy’s son Justin Combs. The pair were seen together in February, though neither of them discussed their relationship publicly. The model was also reportedly dating singer Trey Songz and rapper Future this year following her split from fiance Memphis Depay.

Diddy is also newly single following his split from singer Cassie, who he dated for 11 years. Shortly after their breakup, Cassie was seen with a new beau, Alex Fine. According to Us Weekly, Fine was reportedly hired by Diddy to be the “Me & U” singer’s personal trainer before they became romantically involved. Diddy reportedly had hoped the pair would get back together in December when he posted a photo of Cassie smiling in a bathtub on his Instagram stories. A source told Us that the Four star was embarrassed by how seemingly fast Cassie moved on.

“Diddy’s ego wasn’t just shot,” a source alleged. “This is their realest breakup … They were in love for many years. They were in a very real relationship for over a decade. They broke up and always got back together.”

The Making the Band alum also faced a more devastating fate with one of his exes in November 2018. Kim Porter, who was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother to three of his children passed away from lobar pneumonia at age 47. The model’s sudden death devastated Diddy and he often expressed his grief on his Instagram account. According to iHeartRadio, he shared a throwback photo of him and Porter cuddling on the couch and captioned the photo of a broken heart emoji. After one fan commented on how he was reluctant to marry Porter when she was alive, Diddy decided to respond to the Instagram user that showed he still felt remorse.

“I know. Played myself smh,” he wrote as a response to the comment.

The interaction between Harvey and Diddy didn’t involve any physical engagements and was seemingly “platonic.” neither party has spoken about the rumors surrounding their relationship.